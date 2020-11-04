Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at $98,980.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $238,001. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,121,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,492,000 after purchasing an additional 152,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4,401.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

