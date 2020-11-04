Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. Progyny has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $414,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,847.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,541,016 shares of company stock worth $71,657,724. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.