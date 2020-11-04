Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 244.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

