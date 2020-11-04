Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

PRVB opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

