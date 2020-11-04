Prudential PLC Acquires 1,063,510 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,335.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after buying an additional 3,398,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 804.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,538 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,548 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,699,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,506,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NYSE MFC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

