Prudential PLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 138.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $363.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.89 and its 200 day moving average is $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.