Prudential PLC Acquires 309 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.41.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

