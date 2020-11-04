Prudential PLC Acquires 80,200 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.20% of Huntsman worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

