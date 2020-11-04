Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,545 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 50,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

