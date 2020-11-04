Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 231,698 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,313,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 300,250 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

