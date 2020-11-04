Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.22% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

HLI opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

