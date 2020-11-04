Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

About iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

