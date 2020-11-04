Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE:STL opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

