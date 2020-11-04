Prudential PLC Buys 13,300 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.23% of TCF Financial worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TCF Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 54,003 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in TCF Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 135,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TCF Financial by 95.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

NYSE:TCF opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

