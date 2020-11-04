Prudential PLC Buys 16,048 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

RS stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

