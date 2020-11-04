Prudential PLC Buys 29,350 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Integer worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 8,547.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 316,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Integer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,150,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

