Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 231,698 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 231,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,894,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

CM stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

