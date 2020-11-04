Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 345,406 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Life Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

NYSE SLF opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

