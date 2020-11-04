Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,116 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 32,404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,417,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

SPLK opened at $194.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

