Prudential PLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.11% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

