Prudential PLC Has $27.04 Million Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

