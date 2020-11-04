Prudential PLC Has $28.51 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,276 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.15% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 228.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

