Prudential PLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.46% of Independent Bank worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $285,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.