Prudential PLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.13% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

RS stock opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.