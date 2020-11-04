Prudential PLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.22% of Houlihan Lokey worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,270,000 after acquiring an additional 176,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $324,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

