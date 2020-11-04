Prudential PLC Has $88.62 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,086 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $88,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of -200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.