Prudential PLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Helen of Troy worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,351,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

