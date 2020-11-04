Prudential PLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.25% of Penske Automotive Group worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.