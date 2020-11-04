Prudential PLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.39% of Kennametal worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kennametal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.08, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

