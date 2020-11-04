Prudential PLC Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,603 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,299 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

