Prudential PLC Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.81% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.58, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

