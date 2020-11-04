Prudential PLC Increases Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

