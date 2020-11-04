Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

