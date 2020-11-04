Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $363.44 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.89 and a 200-day moving average of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

