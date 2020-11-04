Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. 140166 downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

NYSE:SKX opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

