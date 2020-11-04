Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.70% of Renasant worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.