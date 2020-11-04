Prudential PLC Invests $14.07 Million in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 345,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Life Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of SLF opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

