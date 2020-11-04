Prudential PLC Invests $35.54 Million in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,751,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.99% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 306.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 82,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 84.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 195.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.