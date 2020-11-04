Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 324,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 309,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,189,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,423,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.