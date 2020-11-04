Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,477 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $227,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.