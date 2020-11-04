Prudential PLC Makes New $20.20 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 480,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,204,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of TC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TC Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRP opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

