Prudential PLC Purchases 118,000 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.81% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of KRG opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.43 million, a PE ratio of -90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.