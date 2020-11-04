Prudential PLC Purchases 2,916 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 951,836 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $283,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.