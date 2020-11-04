Prudential PLC Purchases 29,350 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.43% of Integer worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Integer by 48.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

