Prudential PLC Purchases 46,300 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

