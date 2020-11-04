Prudential PLC Purchases 60,290 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.92% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $45.44.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

