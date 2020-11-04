Prudential PLC Purchases New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 345,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Sun Life Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.