Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 435,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Huntsman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

