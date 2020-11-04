Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,335.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,143,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

