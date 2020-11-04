Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 39.21% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000.

NASDAQ BFIT opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.